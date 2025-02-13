The Federation Of Euro-Asian Capital Markets Held 40th General Assembly Meeting In Almaty, Kazakhstan

The Federation of Euro-Asian Capital Markets (FEAS) announces the 40th Annual General Assembly meeting in Almaty, Kazakhstan, hosted by FEAS member Kazakhstan Stock Exchange, on February 13, 2025.

The Federation of Euro-Asian Capital Markets (FEAS) is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its journey. During the 40th General Assembly held in Almaty, FEAS members gathered to discuss and approved the organization’s name change to the Federation of Euro-Asian Capital Markets. This decision reflects FEAS’s commitment to evolving with the dynamic financial landscape and broadening its reach to encompass a wider spectrum of industry participants.

Importantly, while the name changes, FEAS remains steadfast in preserving its strong brand identity and does not change the FEAS abbreviation, as it has become synonymous with trust, collaboration, and excellence in the financial industry since its establishment in 1995.

As a part of its modernization efforts, FEAS is also excited to announce the introduction of a new membership category: Supporting Partners. This membership is designed to welcome legal entities such as financial intermediaries, investment companies, banks and technological companies into the Federation’s community.

Mr. Radu Hanga, FEAS Chairman said: “FEAS is entering a new chapter in its history with a new name and a new slogan ‘FEASible Diversity’. Federation of Euro-Asian Capital Markets embodies a commitment to fostering an inclusive, dynamic, and diverse community within the financial markets. It reflects the belief that diversity and cooperation are not just goals but a driving force behind innovation, sustainability, and growth. Through this commitment, FEAS will continue to promote collaboration across borders, creating new opportunities for all participants in the global financial ecosystem.”

Konstantin Saroyan, FEAS Secretary General, stated: “With today’s decision, FEAS takes an important step forward in its evolution. The name change to the Federation of Euro-Asian Capital Markets reflects our commitment to adapting to the rapidly evolving financial landscape, allowing us to connect with a broader and more diverse set of industry participants. The introduction of the Supporting Partners membership category further strengthens our community, welcoming financial intermediaries, investment firms, technology companies and banks to join us.”

Ms. Alina Aldambergen, FEAS Working Committee Chairperson: “Kazakhstan Stock Exchange is glad to host the 40th General Assembly of the Federation of Euro-Asian Capital Markets with the historical decisions made during the meetings. The approval of the name change marks an important step forward, and furthermore the introduction of the new membership category indicates a new step to modernization, opening doors for new type of members ensuring that FEAS continues to be a dynamic and inclusive platform for all players in the capital market.”