The Evolving Liquidity Landscape − Speech By Victoria Saporta, Bank Of England Executive Director, Markets, Elaborates On Points Made At The Market Panel Of The ECB Conference On Money Markets 2025

Date 07/11/2025

In this speech, Vicky looks at how central bank balance sheet transition, higher global government bond issuance and an expanding footprint of NBFIs interact to shape a new liquidity environment. She discusses what this means for the Bank’s monetary control and financial stability objectives.

Victoria Saporta

Executive Director, Markets

Speech

The sessions in this year’s ECB Money Market Conference have offered a rich set of insights on the current liquidity backdrop – ranging from evolving central bank balance sheets, the functioning of collateralised markets, through to the expanding footprint of non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs). These are not isolated threads. They are deeply interwoven.

