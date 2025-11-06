The European Central Bank Joins LCH RepoClear SA

LSEG today announces that the European Central Bank (ECB) will join LCH RepoClear SA, LCH's market-leading Euro government bond cash, repo trade and GCPlus triparty basket repo clearing service, in Q1 2026. The ECB will diversify its securities lending infrastructure and transfer part of its securities lending activities on its monetary policy portfolios to centrally cleared repo transactions.

The ECB will join RepoClear SA as a direct member under the Special Clearing Membership model, which allows Central Banks, Supranationals and Agencies to onboard the CCP.

Imène Rahmouni-Rousseau, Director General of Market Operations at the European Central Bank, commented: “The trend towards central clearing for repo transactions supports the smooth functioning and the resilience of euro area repo markets. These markets play a crucial role for the transmission of our monetary policy and the redistribution of liquidity in the financial system. Central clearing will diversify our securities lending channels for monetary policy portfolios and will also contribute to broadening our existing market intelligence in this core segment.”

Michel Semaan, Global Head of LCH RepoClear, added: "We are delighted to welcome the ECB to our RepoClear community. This partnership underscores the importance of central clearing in promoting financial stability and deepening the integration of European capital markets."

RepoClear SA currently clears daily over €1trn in nominal across 12 European government bond markets and Sovereign, Supranational, and Agency bonds. The service offers robust risk management, netting efficiencies, and access to the GCPlus triparty repo market.

Learn more about LCH RepoClear here: Efficient Repo Clearing Solutions | LSEG