The European Association Of CCP Clearing Houses (EACH) Elects The EACH Co-Chairs, New Board And Agrees The Strategy At Its 2024 AGM

At the EACH Annual General Meeting held in Frankfurt on Friday 07 June 2024, EACH Members voted to renew the mandate of the EACH Co-chairs Julien Jardelot, Niels Brab and Tim Grange, elected the new Board for a two-year term until the EACH General Assembly of 2026 and agreed to the EACH Strategy 2024 – 2026.

The elected EACH Board is as follows:

Candidate EACH Member Position Niels Brab Eurex Clearing - Head of Group Regulatory Strategy & Government Relations Co-Chair, Board Member Tim Grange ICE Clear Europe – Director of Regulatory Policy Co-Chair, Board Member Julien Jardelot LCH Ltd - Head of Europe, Government Relations & Regulatory Strategy at LSEG Co-Chair, Board Member Xavier Aguila BME Clearing – General Manager Board Member Ludovic Aigrot Nasdaq Clearing - Vice President, Head of Government Relations Europe Board Member Laura Bayley SIX x-clear – Chief Executive Officer Board Member Paola Fico Euronext Clearing - Head of Italy Regulation Board Member Arnoud Siegmann CBOE Clear Europe – Chief Operating Officer Board Member Marcin Truchanowicz KDPW_CCP - Managing Director Board Member

The EACH General Assembly also elected the following EACH Treasurer and Internal Auditor for a two-year mandate until the EACH General Assembly of 2026:

Candidate EACH Member Position Stefan Kowanda ECC – Expert Political & Regulatory Affairs Treasurer Marcin Truchanowicz KDPW_CCP – Managing Director Internal Auditor

The EACH General Assembly also agreed on the EACH Strategy for the 2024-2026 period. EACH will enhance its role as both the proactive voice of CCPs in Europe in front of public authorities and private stakeholders as well as acting as a dynamic forum to develop the CCP clearing industry through the agreed strategic priorities. The EACH community will continue to focus on fostering robust and efficient capital markets for companies to grow and investors to manage their risks.

The EACH Co-Chairs Julien Jardelot, Niels Brab and Tim Grange said: ‘We are delighted to the trust European CCP and clearing houses are putting in us by renewing our mandate to represent the EACH community. We aim to increase the understating of how CCPs contribute to robust and more efficient capital markets for the benefit of businesses, investors and the economy as a whole. We welcome the efforts of different European jurisdictions to further diversify funding opportunities by strengthening capital markets and believe CCPs and clearing houses have a key role to play in supporting these efforts’.

The EACH Secretary General Rafael Plata said: ‘The next two years are likely crucial to plant the seeds of a new era of capital markets in Europe. Companies, investors and pensioners amongst other are likely to benefit from it. I look forward to continuing working with the capital markets ecosystem to make the dream of deeper and strong capital markets in Europe come true’.

For more information, please find attached the press release or visit our website www.eachccp.eu