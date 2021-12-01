 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

The ESAS Renew Their Board Of Appeal

Date 01/12/2021

The three European Supervisory Authorities (ESAs) – the EBA, EIOPA and ESMA announced today the new composition of their Board of Appeal. The new members and alternates take up their positions as of today, 1 December 2021.


The renewal today concerns five members and five alternates whose term will run until 30 November 2026, renewable once. One member and one alternate who were appointed during the course of the mandate of the previous Board of Appeal will continue serving their term until April 2023.

The ESAs would like to take this opportunity to thank the outgoing Board of Appeal and its President for their work over the past ten years.

The new composition of the Board of Appeal of the ESAs is the following, and is also published on the websites of all three ESAs. During their first meeting Michele Siri was appointed President of the Board of Appeal.

Name

ESMA

Name

EIOPA

 

Name

EBA

Gerben Everts

Member

Michele Siri

Member (first term until April 2023)

Carsten Zatschler

Member

Christos Gortsos

Member

Margarida Rego

Member

Genevieve Helleringer

Member

Rüdiger Veil

Alternate

Daniela Morgante

Alternate

Marta Božina Beroš

Alternate

Niamh Moloney

Alternate (first term until April 2023)

Konstantinos Sergakis

Alternate

David Ramos Munoz

Alternate

 

Background

The Board of Appeal is a joint body of the ESAs, introduced to effectively protect the rights of parties affected by decisions adopted by the Authorities. It is composed of six members and six alternates, appointed by the EBA, ESMA and EIOPA, as required by the ESAs’ Regulations.