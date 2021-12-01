The ESAS Renew Their Board Of Appeal

The three European Supervisory Authorities (ESAs) – the EBA, EIOPA and ESMA announced today the new composition of their Board of Appeal. The new members and alternates take up their positions as of today, 1 December 2021.
The renewal today concerns five members and five alternates whose term will run until 30 November 2026, renewable once. One member and one alternate who were appointed during the course of the mandate of the previous Board of Appeal will continue serving their term until April 2023.
The ESAs would like to take this opportunity to thank the outgoing Board of Appeal and its President for their work over the past ten years.
The new composition of the Board of Appeal of the ESAs is the following, and is also published on the websites of all three ESAs. During their first meeting Michele Siri was appointed President of the Board of Appeal.
|
Name
|
ESMA
|
Name
|
EIOPA
|
Name
|
EBA
|
Gerben Everts
|
Member
|
Michele Siri
|
Member (first term until April 2023)
|
Carsten Zatschler
|
Member
|
Christos Gortsos
|
Member
|
Margarida Rego
|
Member
|
Genevieve Helleringer
|
Member
|
Rüdiger Veil
|
Alternate
|
Daniela Morgante
|
Alternate
|
Marta Božina Beroš
|
Alternate
|
Niamh Moloney
|
Alternate (first term until April 2023)
|
Konstantinos Sergakis
|
Alternate
|
David Ramos Munoz
|
Alternate
Background
The Board of Appeal is a joint body of the ESAs, introduced to effectively protect the rights of parties affected by decisions adopted by the Authorities. It is composed of six members and six alternates, appointed by the EBA, ESMA and EIOPA, as required by the ESAs’ Regulations.