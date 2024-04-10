Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

The ESAs Launch First Recruitments To Set Up DORA Joint Oversight Team

Date 10/04/2024

The European Supervisory Authorities (EBA, EIOPA and ESMA - ESAs) today published three vacancy notices in the context of the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA).

This announcement comes as part of the establishment of a fully integrated team within the 3 ESAs (joint oversight team) to carry out the oversight of critical third-party providers (CTPPs) required by DORA. The vacancies published today are for a Director, Legal Experts and ICT Risk Experts.

Recruitment

The joint oversight team will be made up of 30 staff across the ESAs and will be complemented by experts from competent authorities. 

Apply by 13 May to the first positions advertised today:


Process

The DORA framework introduces an oversight framework for critical ICT third party service providers.

In practice, one of the three European Supervisory Authorities will act as a Lead Overseer and will coordinate the oversight work. Its role encompasses requesting information from CTPPs, conducting off-site investigations and onsite inspections, imposing penalties and issuing recommendations. 

Background

The Digital Operational Resilience Act (Regulation 2023/2554, or “DORA”) applicable from January 2025 establishes a comprehensive framework for fostering the digital operational resilience of all EU financial entities. It foresees that ICT third-party service providers who provide ICT services to financial entities and are identified as critical (critical third-party providers – CTPPs) will be subject to an oversight at the EU level.

