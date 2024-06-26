The EBA Welcomes The Entry Into Force Of The Framework Establishing The Anti-Money Laundering And Countering The Financing Of Terrorism Authority

The European Banking Authority (EBA) welcomes the entry into force of the new EU framework that will transform how Europe tackles money laundering and terrorist financing. The EBA is proud to be paving the way for the establishment of the new anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism authority (AMLA) and is committed to facilitating a smooth transition, and making the EU a hostile place for financial crime.

Since 2020, the EBA has been leading, coordinating and monitoring the EU financial sector’s fight against money laundering (ML) and terrorist financing (TF). The new legislative framework marks a significant step forward in the EU’s fight against financial crime, with a harmonised and single AML/CFT rulebook, and the establishment of AMLA, a dedicated EU anti-money laundering authority.

The EBA will retain its AML/CFT powers and mandates until December 2025 to minimise disruption and provide continuity, and it will also continue working closely with AMLA going forward. In particular, after transferring the powers that are specific to AML/CFT to AMLA, the EBA will remain responsible for addressing ML/TF risk across its prudential remit.

Since its inception, the EBA has been working to ensure that financial institutions and their supervisors apply effective AML/CFT controls wherever they operate in the EU, providing a solid foundation for the new regime. The European Commission has asked the EBA to provide its technical advice on important aspects of the future EU AML/CFT framework to ensure that AMLA can begin to operate efficiently and effectively as of its establishment.

Over the course of 2024 and in 2025, the EBA’s priorities in the area of AML/CFT will focus on the following aspects:

a methodology for selecting financial institutions for direct EU-level AML/CFT supervision;

a common risk assessment methodology;

information necessary to carry out customer due diligence;

criteria to determine the seriousness of a breach of AML/CFT provisions.

The EBA will be providing its advice to the Commission in October 2025.

Throughout the transition phase, the EBA will also support national competent authorities getting ready for AMLA and will coordinate with the European Commission’s AMLA taskforce, which will be responsible for the establishment and initial operations of AMLA.

Background

In 2024, the co-legislators agreed on a new AML/CFT package to strengthen the EU’s fight against financial crime.

The Regulation establishing AMLA (2024/1620), the Regulation establishing a single AML/CFT Rulebook (2024/1624) and the revision of the AML/CFT Directive (AMLD6 - 2024/1640) were published in the Official Journal of the European Union on the 19 of June.

Once established, AMLA will directly supervise the cross-border credit and financial institutions exposed to highest money laundering and terrorist financing (ML/TF) risk. It will also draft AML/CFT standards and guidelines, oversee AML/CFT supervisors, and coordinate Financial Intelligence Units (FIUs). In accordance with Article 103 and 108 of Regulation 2024/1620, the EBA will transfer its AML/CFT mandates, powers and resources to AMLA by the end of 2025.