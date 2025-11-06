The EBA Updates The Information Disclosed By EU Competent Authorities According To The Supervisory Disclosure Exercises For Q4 2024

The European Banking Authority (EBA) updated today the aggregated overview on the implementation and transposition of the revised Capital Requirements Directive (CRD V) and Investment Firms Directive (IFD) packages. This update aims to enhance transparency and comparability of supervisory practices across Member States, without adding any reporting burden on reporting institutions. The information, published in an aggregated format, provides an updated overview of how Competent Authorities across the EU have implemented key aspects of the prudential framework for both credit institutions and investment firms.

The disclosure includes:

Texts of laws, regulations, administrative rules and general guidance adopted in each Member State in the field of prudential regulation.

The way options and discretions are exercised under Union law.

General criteria and methodologies used in supervisory review and evaluation processes.

Aggregate statistical data on key aspects of the implementation of the prudential framework, including supervisory measures and administrative penalties.

Legal basis

This annual exercise is conducted in accordance with Article 143(2) of the CRD V and Article 57(4) of the IFD.