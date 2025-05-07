The EBA Updates Technical Standards On Resolution Planning Reporting

The European Banking Authority (EBA) today published its updated final draft implementing technical standards (ITS) on resolution planning reporting. This comprehensive review of the ITS on the provision of information for the purposes of resolution plans seeks to achieve full harmonisation of reporting requirements in the EU and avoid duplication of data requests, thus reducing the cost of compliance with resolution planning reporting obligations by institutions. Proportionality has been a key driver of this regulatory product.

These ITS improve the usability of the data collected by resolution authorities reflecting the latest developments in resolution planning, crisis preparedness and policies, and delivering efficient practices. These ITS promote harmonisation, proportionality and simplification in resolution planning reporting by avoiding parallel data collections, and eliminating data points that are either redundant or of limited value. Proportionality has been enhanced with the streamlining of datapoints to avoid overlaps and the reporting requirements are based on the size and complexity of institutions. More specifically, measures to support simplification and proportionality include:

relieving entities from parallel data collections based on legal obligations coming from different authorities;

Implementing a modular core-plus-supplement approach that reduces the scope of reporting obligations for certain categories of reporting entities based on their size and complexity.;

removing duplications and overlapping data points with MREL/TLAC, CoRep and FinRep, where the reporting entity has already submitted this data.

Next steps

Following the mandate for the EBA to develop IT solutions, these ITS will repeal the Commission’s Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1624, with a view to making the technical standards more user-friendly for institutions. The IT solutions according to which supervisory reporting data has to be provided, including templates and instructions, can be found on the EBA website.

During Q4 2025 the EBA will publish a technical package including the DPM, validation rules and taxonomy, that shall be used by institutions to submit this resolution planning reporting information to resolution authorities.

Legal basis and background

The Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) requires resolution authorities to draw up resolution plans that outline the actions to be taken in case an institution meets the conditions for resolution. The ITS on procedures, standard forms and templates for the provision of information for the purpose of resolution plans sets out a procedure that should be followed when resolution authorities require information about an institution for the purpose of drawing up a resolution plan.