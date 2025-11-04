The EBA Updates Mapping And Signposting Tools To Reflect Latest Changes In Pillar 3 And Supervisory Reporting Frameworks

The European Banking Authority (EBA) today released several updates to ensure consistency with the latest regulatory and reporting framework developments. These include an updated Mapping Tool reflecting recent amendments to the Pillar 3 disclosure and supervisory reporting frameworks, as well as a new version of the Signposting Tool incorporating the revised requirements up to Reporting framework v4.0. Additionally, the EBA’s reporting Time Traveller platform has been enhanced to align with the most recent changes in regulatory reporting.

The Mapping Tool, which specifies the mapping between quantitative disclosure data points and the relevant supervisory reporting data points, aims at facilitating institutions’ compliance with disclosure requirements and improving the consistency and quality of the information disclosed. The updates mainly reflect the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR3) changes as well as the comments received by the industry.

The Signposting Tool, which helps institutions understand the reporting requirements and templates that are applicable to them based on their size and complexity, has been updated in line with the changes to the CRR3 and to the technical standards on supervisory reporting. The updates had already been identified in the EBA Report Study of the cost of compliance with supervisory reporting requirements as one of the measures to help institutions identify and understand the applicable supervisory reporting requirements, so as to promote efficiency in the reporting process. This will, in turn, reduce overall compliance and reporting costs.

The Time Traveller tool serves as a central resource for retrieving the templates and instructions applicable at a certain reference date related to regulatory modules that institutions are required to report. The tool is undergoing a significant update, mainly driven by the latest changes to the related reporting technical standards across most modules.

Legal basis and background and next steps

The signposting tool comes in response to one of the recommendations in the EBA report Study of the cost of compliance with supervisory reporting requirements (recommendation 2).

A similar signposting tool for disclosures is also available on the EBA website, that covers the Pillar 3 requirements of the institutions.

The Time Traveller tool will be continuously updated in line with the release of new regulatory frameworks.