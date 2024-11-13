The EBA Updates List Of Third-Country Groups And Branches Operating In The European Union And The European Economic Area

The European Banking Authority (EBA) today released an updated list of third-country groups (TCGs) and third-country branches (TCBs) operating across the European Union and European Economic Area (EU/EEA). This annual publication enhances market transparency by providing stakeholders with clear information on the ownership structures of institutions operating within the EU/EEA under foreign control. The 2024 update identifies 439 third country groups from 50 countries outside the EU/EEA that are currently active in the area. Among these, 8 groups have established intermediate EU parent undertakings (IPUs), as required by EU regulations, with 2 groups having dual IPUs. Additionally, 61 TCGs have branches in the EU/EEA, resulting in a total of 95 third country branches spread across EU/EEA. This Report is part of the EBA's efforts to ensure that market participants have clarity regarding the direct ownership and presence of foreign institutions within the EU/EEA, contributing to a stable and transparent banking environment. (58.59 KB - Excel Spreadsheet)
