The EBA Updates List Of Third-Country Groups And Branches Operating In The European Union And The European Economic Area

The European Banking Authority (EBA) today released an updated list of third-country groups and third-country branches operating across the European Union and the European Economic Area (EU/EEA). This annual publication enhances market transparency by providing stakeholders with clear information on the ownership structures of institutions operating within the EU/EEA under foreign control.
The 2025 update identifies 445 third-country groups from 50 countries outside the EU/EEA that are currently active in the area. Among these, 10 groups have established intermediate EU parent undertakings (IPUs), as required by EU regulations. Additionally, 59 third-country groups have branches in the EU/EEA, resulting in a total of 88 third-country branches spread across EU/EEA.
This Report is part of the EBA's efforts to ensure that market participants have clarity regarding the direct ownership and presence of foreign institutions within the EU/EEA, contributing to a stable and transparent banking environment.
Legal basis and background
- According to Article 21b of Directive 2013/36/EU (Capital Requirements Directive - CRD), third-country groups operating through more than one institution in the Union and with total assets of EUR 40 billion or more are required to have an intermediate EU parent undertaking (IPU).
- The EBA has a key role to play in facilitating cooperation between National Competent Authorities and in supporting their IPU decision-making process.
- In July 2021, the EBA Guidelines (EBA/GL/2021/08) provided a common methodology for the calculation of the total value of assets in order to achieve consistent application of Union law.
- In May 2022, the EBA published the decision (EBA/DC/441) on supervisory reporting for the threshold monitoring of the intermediate EU parent undertaking to ensure a timely application of the IPU requirement.
