The EBA Updates Data Used For The Identification Of Global Systemically Important Institutions (G-SIIs)

For the first time the EBA is publishing data items specific to banks headquartered in the Banking Union

The publication covers 13 indicators, including the recently added trading volume indicator and updated data for the 30 largest institutions in the EU

The data is accompanied by user-friendly tools and bank-specific PDFs

For the first time in the context of the G-SII identification methodology and buffer rates allocation, the European Banking Authority (EBA) today disclosed data items specific to the recognition of the Banking Union and of institutions that are part of the Single Resolution Mechanism. Today’s publication covers 13 indicators and updated underlying data for the 30 largest institutions in the EU whose leverage ratio exposure measure exceeds EUR 200 bn. Acting as a central data hub in the disclosure process, the EBA updates this data on a yearly basis and provides user-friendly tools to aggregate it across the EU.

This end-2021 data will assist competent authorities to identify a subset of banks as global systemically important institutions (G-SIIs), following the final decision by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) and the Financial Stability Board (FSB).

A stable sample of 27 institutions shows that the aggregate amount for total exposures[1] increased by 3.3% to EUR 20 992 billion at the end of 2021. Intra-financial system assets, assets under custody and over-the-counter derivatives increased by 37.5%, 12.2% and by 9.6%, respectively, accounting for the largest increase since 2013. Payments activity increased by 9.4%, while level 3 assets showing the largest development across all indicators with an increase of 96.3%, rising to an aggregate value above EUR 258 billion. Cross-jurisdictional liabilities and claims both increased by 19.5% and 12.3%, respectively. No indicators observed a decrease since end-2020 figures.

Background legal basis and next steps