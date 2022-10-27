The EBA Sets Examination Programme Priorities For Resolution Authorities For 2023

The European Banking Authority (EBA) published today the European Resolution Examination Programme (EREP) for 2023, which identifies key topics for resolution attention across the European Union. The EREP is aimed at shaping resolution authorities` work priorities and respective practices.

In line with its mission, the EBA proactively drives convergence in resolution practices through the selection of topics deserving European traction. In doing so, the EBA builds on its expertise in EU-wide policy development, its role in colleges, as well as resolution authorities’ practical experience.

Resolution authorities are expected to consider the following key topics when developing their 2023 priorities:

how MREL shortfalls are being addressed;

the development of management information systems for valuation in resolution;

preparations for managing liquidity needs in resolution;

Operationalisation of the bail-in strategy.

The EBA will follow up on how these key topics , are i) embedded in resolution authorities’ priorities for 2023 as well as ii) reflected in their respective activities throughout the year. The topics identified in the EREP are also relevant for the EU resolution colleges. Engagement between home and host college members on these issues will enhance convergence of activity in the context of cross-border banking groups.

Background

According to its founding Regulation, the EBA shall contribute to enhancing supervisory convergence across the internal market and it shall play an active role in building a common supervisory culture and consistent supervisory practices throughout the Union. The EREP, with the identification of key topics for resolution attention, is an important element of the EBA supervisory convergence toolkit, which is designed to deliver on this mandate.

The EBA also published today the European Supervisory Examination Program (ESEP) which is a similar initiative in the prudential supervisory domain. While the two examination programmes are independent, they are part of a coordinated initiative to enhance convergence in Europe.