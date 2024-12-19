Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

The EBA Releases The Technical Package For Its 4.0 Reporting Framework

Date 19/12/2024

The European Banking Authority (EBA) today published the final technical package for version 4.0 of its reporting framework, which will apply as of the first half of 2025. The package marks the transition to the new Data Point Model (DPM) semantic glossary and introduces the enhanced capabilities of the DPM 2.0 model.

The technical package provides the standard specifications that include the validation rules, the data point model (DPM) and the XBRL taxonomies to support the following reporting obligations:

This draft technical package includes a version of the data dictionary contents in both formats the DPM 1.0 and the new format DPM 2.0.

The  DPM Query Tool has also been updated to reflect the current release. 

Background and next steps

Last year, the EBA announced the migration to DPM 2.0 methodology and published the related documentation. In June this year, the EBA published the plans for the migration to DPM 2.0 and to the new glossary.

Together with the draft technical package, the EBA published in October a set of FAQs providing additional explanations.

Documents

FAQ for reporting innovations and upcoming releases

(224.09 KB - PDF)

Download
DPM2 4.0 Glossary

(1.95 MB - Excel Spreadsheet)

Download

Confinity_sky1-min.gif MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg