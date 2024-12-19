The EBA Releases The Technical Package For Its 4.0 Reporting Framework

The European Banking Authority (EBA) today published the final technical package for version 4.0 of its reporting framework, which will apply as of the first half of 2025. The package marks the transition to the new Data Point Model (DPM) semantic glossary and introduces the enhanced capabilities of the DPM 2.0 model. The technical package provides the standard specifications that include the validation rules, the data point model (DPM) and the XBRL taxonomies to support the following reporting obligations: This draft technical package includes a version of the data dictionary contents in both formats the DPM 1.0 and the new format DPM 2.0. The DPM Query Tool has also been updated to reflect the current release. Last year, the EBA announced the migration to DPM 2.0 methodology and published the related documentation. In June this year, the EBA published the plans for the migration to DPM 2.0 and to the new glossary. Together with the draft technical package, the EBA published in October a set of FAQs providing additional explanations. (224.09 KB - PDF) (1.95 MB - Excel Spreadsheet)
