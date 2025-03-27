The EBA Releases The Draft Of The Technical Package For Its 4.1 Reporting Framework

The European Banking Authority (EBA) published today a draft technical package for version 4.1 of its reporting framework. This publication aims to provide an early version of the 4.1 release to facilitate the implementation for the reporting entities. The final version is expected to be released in end May 2025.

The draft technical package provides the standard specifications that include the validation rules, the DPM and the XBRL taxonomies to support the following reporting obligations:

Pillar 3 templates included in the comprehensive ITS on Pillar 3 disclosures, for the purpose of the Pillar 3 data hub.

Own initiative guidelines on reporting of data that competent authorities will need for the purpose of their supervisory tasks and for significance assessment (MiCAR reporting Guidelines).

Integration of Instant Payments reporting ITS into DPM and taxonomy

In addition, a series of validation rules have been added to the ESG ad-hoc data collection module.

Background and next steps

The final version of the technical package for the 4.1 reporting framework will be published in end May 2025 and will include possible corrections coming from the revision of the technical package by various stakeholders.

In June 2024, the EBA published its plan for the implementation of DPM 2.0. The draft technical package for version 4.1 published today, continues the transition to DPM 2.0 and to the new glossary, as announced in June. This draft technical package includes a version of the data dictionary contents in both formats the DPM 1.0 and the new format DPM 2.0.

The FAQs published by EBA in December 2024 providing additional explanations on the transition to DPM 2.0 and new glossary period remain a good source of information and can be found here.

We welcome comments and suggestions for identified issues with the draft technical package 4.1 by 15 April 2025 or on the DPM new glossary at any time until the revision is finalized. Please send them through this form.