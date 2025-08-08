The EBA Publishes Statement Confirming Its Response To The New European Commission’s Delegated Act Postponing The Market Risk Framework In The EU

Following the European Commission's adoption of a Delegated Act postponing application of the revised market risk framework in the EU, the so-called Fundamental Review of the Trading Book (FRTB), the European Banking Authority (EBA) today confirmed that its no action letter published on 12 August 2024 would remain fully valid and in place. In addition, the EBA’s considerations on specific issues arising from the FRTB postponement would also remain valid and applicable during the extended postponement period.

Documents Statement confirming its response to the European Commission’s Delegated Act postponing the application of the market risk framework in the EU (142.78 KB - PDF) Related content Topic Market, counterparty and CVA risk