The EBA Publishes Statement Confirming Its Response To The New European Commission’s Delegated Act Postponing The Market Risk Framework In The EU

Date 08/08/2025

Following the European Commission's adoption of a Delegated Act postponing application of the revised market risk framework in the EU, the so-called Fundamental Review of the Trading Book (FRTB), the European Banking Authority (EBA) today confirmed that its no action letter published on 12 August 2024 would remain fully valid and in place. In addition, the EBA’s considerations on specific issues arising from the FRTB postponement would also remain valid and applicable during the extended postponement period.

 

