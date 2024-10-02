​The EBA Publishes Its Work Programme For 2025

The European Banking Authority (EBA) published today its Work Programme outlining the key priorities and initiatives for 2025. Throughout next year, the EBA will be i) implementing the EU Banking Package and enhancing the Single Rulebook, ii) enhancing risk- based and forward-looking financial stability for a sustainable economy, iii) enhancing data infrastructure and launching a data portal, iv) starting oversight and supervisory activities under the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) and Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR), and v) developing consumer oriented mandates and ensuring a smooth transition to the new anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) framework.

The EBA will work in close cooperation with the relevant EU and non-EU stakeholders. As far as the DORA oversight is concerned, it will implement a joint function with EIOPA and ESMA. While dedicated resources have been foreseen for the new DORA and MiCAR responsibilities, as well as the review of the European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR), the EBA will continue to carefully allocate and prioritise work, drawing on synergies and building on organisational change introduced in recent years which have enhanced the EBA’s agility, planning, and technology adoption.

The executive summary of the EBA Work Programme for 2025 will be made available in all official EU languages.

Legal basis and background

The EBA Board of Supervisors, on the basis of a proposal by the EBA Management Board, has adopted the Work Programme in accordance with Article 43 of the EBA Founding Regulation.

As in previous years, the Work Programme was informed by the recommendations of the EBA’s Advisory Committee on Proportionality and the input from the European Commission.