The EBA Publishes Its Report On The First Mandatory Exercise On Basel III Full Implementation Impact

The European Banking Authority (EBA) today published its first mandatory Basel III Monitoring Report which assesses the impact that Basel III full implementation will have on EU banks in 2028. According to this assessment, which uses a significantly larger sample than in previous years and applies the same methodology as the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS), the full Basel III implementation would result in an average increase of 15.0% of the current Tier 1 minimum required capital of EU banks. To comply with the new framework, EU banks would need EUR 1.2 billion of additional Tier 1 capital. The overall impact includes the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on participating banks that materialised up to December 2021, the reference date of this Report. The Report also includes a separate Annex on the impact of the EU Commission proposal for the EU implementation under the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR3).

