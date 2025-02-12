The EBA Publishes Its Final Draft Technical Standards To Implement A Centralised EBA Pillar 3 Data Hub

The European Banking Authority (EBA) today published its final draft Implementing Technical Standards (ITS) on the Pillar 3 data hub for large and other institutions, which will centralise prudential disclosures by institutions through a single electronic access point on the EBA website. This project is part of the Banking Package laid down in the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR3) and Capital Requirements Directive (CRD6).

The ITS detail the IT solutions and processes to be followed by large and other institutions when submitting their respective Pillar 3 disclosures. This includes the IT solutions to be used, the data exchange formats to be considered and the technical validations to be performed by the EBA. The EBA will provide additional detailed information to the submitters of Pillar 3 information in the onboarding communication plan it expects to publish by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

To submit the information to the EBA, institutions will benefit from a transition period for the information with disclosure reference dates from June to December 2025. This will give them enough time to prepare for the new publication process.

In parallel, the EBA finalised a pilot exercise on a voluntary basis to test the process for large and other institutions. When finalising the draft ITS, the EBA has taken on board the conclusions from this pilot exercise, together with the feedback received during the consultation phase.

Legal basis, backgrounds and next steps

The new Banking Package (CRR3/CRD6), which will implement the latest Basel III reforms in the EU, includes a mandate to the EBA to develop a Pillar 3 data hub. The EBA’s plan on how to implement the mandates included in the Banking Package is explained in the 'EBA Roadmap on strengthening the prudential framework', published in December 2023.

The CRR3 (Articles 434 and 434a) mandates the EBA to publish on its website the prudential disclosures for all institutions subject to such requirements, making it readily available in a centralised manner to all the relevant stakeholders through a single electronic access point on its website. To comply with this mandate, the EBA is building a data hub putting together all the disclosures required under Part Eight of the CRR.

The draft ITS for small and non-complex institutions and on the resubmission policy will be subject to a separate consultation, intended to be launched in the first half of 2025.