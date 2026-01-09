The EBA Publishes Final Draft Technical Standards On Booking Arrangements

The European Banking Authority (EBA) today published its final Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS) specifying the booking arrangements that third-country branches must apply under the Capital Requirements Directive (CRD). The standards deliver clarity and harmonisation in the implementation of booking arrangements and the maintenance of a registry book, supporting consistent supervisory practices across the EU.

​The RTS establish requirements in three core areas:

​Bookkeeping methodology: the RTS define the approach for identifying and recording assets and liabilities booked or originated by the third-country branch, including off-balance sheet items.

​Minimum required content: the RTS specify the minimum information necessary to keep a comprehensive and precise track record of booked or originated assets and liabilities.

​Risk-related information: the RTS detail the risk data and associated risk management measures that must be maintained in the registry book for the activities of the branch.

​Legal basis and background

​Article 48h of Directive 2013/36/EU (Capital Requirements Directive - CRD), mandates the EBA to develop draft RTS to specify the booking arrangements that third-country branches are to apply and the methodology to identify and keep a track record of the assets and liabilities booked or originated in a Member State.

​Directive (EU) 2024/1619, amending Directive 2013/36/EU, introduces a new regime applicable to branches in the EU of third country credit institutions (third-country branches). This regime sets a minimum harmonisation framework covering authorisation, prudential requirements – including booking arrangements, capital endowment, liquidity, internal governance, common reporting requirements - and supervisory practices.​