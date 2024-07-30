The EBA Launches Consultation To Overhaul Its Resolution Planning Reporting Framework

The European Banking Authority (EBA) today launched a public consultation on its draft ITS overhauling the EBA resolution planning reporting framework. The consultation runs until 30 October 2024.

These draft Implementing Technical Standards (ITS) on the provision of information for the purposes of resolution plans aim to ensure that resolution authorities have the data they need, thus improving the usability of this reporting framework and enhancing a consistent monitoring of resolution planning.

These draft ITS will further harmonise reporting requirements in the EU and avoid duplication of data requests, thus reducing the cost of compliance with resolution planning reporting obligations by institutions.

Proportionality is a key driver of this regulatory product. Therefore, the streamlining of datapoints to avoid overlaps is based on the size and complexity of institutions.

The main proposals included in this consultation paper include bringing forward the submission deadline for reporting from April 30 to March 31, an extension of the scope of entities for which data is collected, and an expansion of the information requested on some topics, in particular organisational structure, granular liability data, critical functions, financial markets infrastructures data, critical services and critical information systems. The changes reflect some of the information that resolution authorities are already, and separately, collecting from their institutions, notably that collected by the Single Resolution Board.

Consultation process and next steps

Comments to the consultation paper can be sent to the EBA by clicking on the "send your comments" button on the consultation pages. Please note that the deadline for the submission of comments is 30 October 2024. All received contributions will be published at the end of the consultations, unless requested otherwise.

A public hearing on the draft ITS will take place via online meeting on 12 September 2024 from 10:00 to 11:30 CET. Please register for the hearing here by 9 September 16:00 CET.

Following the consultation period, the draft ITS will be finalised and is expected to be submitted to the European Commission by March 2025.

Legal basis and background

The Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) requires resolution authorities to draw up resolution plans that outline the actions to be taken in case an institution meets the conditions for resolution. The ITS on procedures, standard forms and templates for the provision of information for the purpose of resolution plans sets out a procedure that should be followed when resolution authorities require information about an institution for the purpose of drawing up a resolution plan.