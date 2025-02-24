The EBA Finds Progress In Availability And Accessibility Of Data Used To Identify And Qualify Environmental, Social And Governance Risks But Data Landscape Remains Incomplete

The European Banking Authority (EBA) today published a Report assessing the availability and accessibility of data related to environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks as well as the feasibility of introducing a standardised methodology for identifying and qualifying credit exposures to such risks. The Report finds that while there have been significant improvements over the recent years on availability and accessibility of data, the ESG data landscape remains incomplete at this stage. Key policy initiatives such as the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the supporting European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), as well as further transparency in the methodologies of ESG scores and External Credit Assessment Institutions’ (ECAI) credit risk ratings, are expected to further improve this landscape and mitigate challenges.

Credit institutions are increasingly assessing ESG risks, although progress differs across exposure classes. Data availability, quality and granularity remain among the most significant challenges in developing more advanced approaches.

Methodologies are most mature in the assessment of transition risk in corporate portfolios, where the EBA has observed certain elements of standardisation, such as the use of sectoral classification, greenhouse gas emissions and transition plans of counterparties as the key sources of information.

Similarly, the EBA has observed some degree of standardisation in methodologies for mortgage exposures, which are typically based on the geographical location and energy efficiency of the immovable property collateral.

The methodologies are less mature for other exposure classes where the process of developing relevant methodologies to identify and assess ESG risks is still ongoing. The practices regarding the assessment of environmental risk other than climate, social and governance risks are still at an early stage and mostly qualitative.

While there are emerging practices regarding the assessment of ESG risks, the progress to date on the assessment of how these risks affect the level of credit risk is limited. At this stage, only few institutions apply specific methods for measuring credit risk related to ESG factors, focusing mostly on climate risk. While governance aspects have traditionally been part of the assessment of credit risk, both by institutions and by ECAIs, there is little standardisation and the approaches are mainly qualitative, often based on expert judgement.

Based on the market practices and the current data landscape, the EBA concludes that the feasibility of designing a standardised methodology differs greatly depending on the type of exposures and risks considered. While there have been developments in the identification and assessment of ESG risks, there is still insufficient understanding and evidence of their effective impact on credit risk parameters. Should regulatory efforts towards standardisation be pursued, a sequenced approach would most likely be necessary.

Legal basis

The EBA is mandated under letters (a) and (b) of Article 501c(1) of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013, i.e. the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR), to assess:

a) the availability and accessibility of reliable and consistent ESG data for credit risk exposure classes;

b) the feasibility of introducing a standardised methodology to identify and qualify these exposures, based on a common set of principles to ESG risk classification, and using the information available from sustainability disclosure frameworks, the guidance and conclusions coming from supervisory stress-testing or scenario analysis of climate-related financial risks, and the relevant ESG score of the credit risk rating by a nominated ECAI.