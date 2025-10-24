The EBA Consults On Revised Guidelines On Supervisory Review And Evaluation Process And Supervisory Stress Testing

The European Banking Authority (EBA) today launched a public consultation on its revised Guidelines on common procedures and methodologies for the supervisory review and evaluation process (SREP) and supervisory stress testing. The revision forms are part of the EBA’s ongoing efforts to simplify and enhance the efficiency of the EU supervisory framework, while supporting a risk-focused and effective supervision.

The draft revised Guidelines bring changes across all the main SREP elements and further clarify the ongoing nature of the SREP to enhance the rationalisation of the supervisory process. They enhance proportionality aspects taking into account the peer review on the application of proportionality in the SREP and the relevant recommendations of the EBA’s Advisory Committee on Proportionality (ACP).

The draft revised Guidelines encompass the new CRD VI mandates on output floor and third-country branches, align with the interest rate risks for banking book (IRRBB) and credit spread risk arising from non-trading book activities (CSRBB) package and incorporate ESG factors and operational resilience.

The revisions also reflect lessons learned from the practical application of the SREP Guidelines since 2016 through:

placing emphasis on supervisory effectiveness by providing a clearer link between supervisory measures and assessment areas and introducing a high-level and flexible escalation framework for supervisory actions;

streamlining while enhancing the liquidity and funding assessments;

further clarifying the communication of the SREP outcomes; and

enhancing the focus on ICT risk assessment by incorporating the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) framework and existing Guidelines on ICT risk assessment under the SREP (to be repealed) as recommended by the respective peer review.

Consultation process

Comments to the consultation paper can be sent by clicking on the "send your comments" button on the EBA’s consultation page. The deadline for the submission of comments is 26 January 2026.

The EBA will hold a virtual public hearing on 4 December from 10:00 to 12:00 - Paris time. The EBA invites interested stakeholders to register using this link by 1 December (16:00 CET). The dial-in details will be communicated to those who have registered for the meeting.

Legal basis

These draft revised Guidelines have been developed on the basis of Article 107(3) of Directive 2013/36/EU, which mandates the Authority to further specify the common procedures and methodologies for the SREP, in accordance with Article 48n(6)a of Directive 2013/36/EU, which mandates the Authority to further specify the common procedures and methodologies for the SREP and for the assessment of the treatment of material risks of third-country branches, and in accordance with Article 104a(7) of Directive 2013/36/EU, which mandates the Authority to further specify the operationalisation of the output floor.

The revised Guidelines will apply to competent authorities – as defined in Article 4(2), points (i) and (viii) of Regulation (EU) No 1093/2010 – across the EU. Once the revised Guidelines will enter into force, the current SREP Guidelines and the Guidelines on ICT risk assessment under the SREP will be repealed.