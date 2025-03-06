The EBA Consults On New Rules Related To The Anti- Money Laundering And Countering The Financing Of Terrorism Package

The European Banking Authority (EBA) launched today a public consultation on four draft Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS) that will be part of the EBA’s response to the European Commission’s Call for Advice. These technical standards will be central to the EU’s new AML/CFT regime and will shape how institutions and supervisors will comply with their AML/CFT obligations under the new AML/CFT package. The consultation runs until 6 June 2025. The proposed RTSs focus on the following aspects for which the EBA is providing its advice: the way the new EU Authority for Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AMLA) will decide which institutions will be subject to the direct supervision. The EBA is proposing that AMLA first determines which institutions are eligible for direct supervision taking into account their cross-border activities. In a second step, AMLA would consider the outcomes of the harmonised money-laundering/terrorist financing (ML/TF) risk assessment methodology.

the determination of the ML/TF risk associated with each institution. The EBA is proposing to put in place a harmonised methodology that all national supervisors will apply when assessing an institution’s inherent risks, the quality of controls and the residual risks that remain after the controls have been applied. The proposed approach will ensure that supervisors’ entity-level risk assessments are consistent with comparable outcomes across Member States. It would also reduce regulatory burden for cross-border institutions, especially because different supervisors’ information requests would be aligned.

the extent and quality of information institutions will have to obtain as part of the customer due diligence process under the new AML/CFT regime. To achieve effective outcomes, and to limit the cost of compliance, the EBA is proposing a framework within which institutions can choose the most appropriate approach to the extent that it is in compliance with the new AML Regulation. For example, the EBA lists the types of documents and sources of information that institutions should consult, rather than specify the documents and sources themselves.

on indicators and criteria to be taken into account when setting the level of pecuniary sanctions or taking administrative measures including developing a methodology on how to impose periodic penalty payments. The aim is to ensure that AML/CFT breaches are assessed in the same way by all supervisors across the EU and that the enforcement action is proportionate, dissuasive and effective. The European Commission has asked the EBA to prepare the above-mentioned technical standards to support the rapid and effective start of AMLA operations. The EBA will submit its response with the above-mentioned technical standards to the European Commission on 31 October 2025. Consultation process Comments to the consultation paper can be sent by clicking on the "send your comments" on the EBA's consultation page. The deadline for the submission of comments is 6 June 2025. The EBA will consider the feedback received to this consultation when finalising the response to the European Commission's Call for advice. All contributions received will be published following the end of the consultation, unless requested otherwise. The EBA will hold a virtual public hearing on the consultation paper on 10 April 2025 from 14:00 CET. The EBA invites interested stakeholders to register using this link by 8 April 2025 at 16:00 CET. The dial-in details will be communicated to those who have registered for the meeting. Legal basis and background The EBA's work on these RTS stems from the European Commission's Call for Advice of 12 March 2024. The latter relates to the preparation of four regulatory mandates under Article 40(2) of Directive (EU) 2024/1640 (AMLD6), Article 12(7) of Regulation (EU) 2024/1620 (AMLAR), Article 28(1) of Regulation (EU) 2024/1624 (AMLR) and Article 53(10) of AMLD6. These mandates are part of the new AML/CFT package that was published in the Official Journal of the EU on 19 June 2024. The package, which consists of four legal texts, will transform how the fight of money laundering and terrorist financing is organised in the EU. It creates a new agency that will directly supervise several financial institutions in the EU, harmonises the approaches of national AML/CFT supervisors and financial intelligence units within the EU and introduces for the first time a Single AML/CFT Rulebook.