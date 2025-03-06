The EBA Consults On New Rules Related To The Anti- Money Laundering And Countering The Financing Of Terrorism Package

The European Banking Authority (EBA) launched today a public consultation on four draft Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS) that will be part of the EBA’s response to the European Commission’s Call for Advice. These technical standards will be central to the EU’s new AML/CFT regime and will shape how institutions and supervisors will comply with their AML/CFT obligations under the new AML/CFT package. The consultation runs until 6 June 2025. The proposed RTSs focus on the following aspects for which the EBA is providing its advice: The European Commission has asked the EBA to prepare the above-mentioned technical standards to support the rapid and effective start of AMLA operations. The EBA will submit its response with the above-mentioned technical standards to the European Commission on 31 October 2025. Comments to the consultation paper can be sent by clicking on the "send your comments" on the EBA's consultation page. The deadline for the submission of comments is 6 June 2025. The EBA will consider the feedback received to this consultation when finalising the response to the European Commission’s Call for advice. All contributions received will be published following the end of the consultation, unless requested otherwise. The EBA will hold a virtual public hearing on the consultation paper on 10 April 2025 from 14:00 CET. The EBA invites interested stakeholders to register using this link by 8 April 2025 at 16:00 CET. The dial-in details will be communicated to those who have registered for the meeting. The EBA’s work on these RTS stems from the European Commission’s Call for Advice of 12 March 2024. The latter relates to the preparation of four regulatory mandates under Article 40(2) of Directive (EU) 2024/1640 (AMLD6), Article 12(7) of Regulation (EU) 2024/1620 (AMLAR), Article 28(1) of Regulation (EU) 2024/1624 (AMLR) and Article 53(10) of AMLD6. These mandates are part of the new AML/CFT package that was published in the Official Journal of the EU on 19 June 2024. The package, which consists of four legal texts, will transform how the fight of money laundering and terrorist financing is organised in the EU. It creates a new agency that will directly supervise several financial institutions in the EU, harmonises the approaches of national AML/CFT supervisors and financial intelligence units within the EU and introduces for the first time a Single AML/CFT Rulebook. (1.12 MB - PDF)
