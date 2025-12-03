The EBA Consults On Amendments To Technical Standards On Prudential Requirements For Central Securities Depositories

The European Banking Authority (EBA) today launched a public consultation on draft amendments to the Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS) on certain prudential requirements for central securities depositories (CSDs) and designated credit institutions offering ‘banking-type ancillary services’. The proposed amendments reflect changes introduced by the Central Securities Depositories Regulation (CSDR) Refit, notably allowing banking CSDs to provide banking-type ancillary services to other CSDs. This consultation runs until 3 March 2026.

The proposed updates to the RTS address cases where banking CSDs offer cash accounts directly to participants of other CSDs ( “designating CSDs”) for settling cash payments in currencies other than the one of where the designating CSD is established. The amendments focus on the limited impact of this arrangement on the risk profile of the banking CSD. The EBA is also updating the RTS to reflect recent changes in the Capital Requirements Regulation and to align references with the amended CSDR text where relevant.

Consultation process

Responses to the consultation can be sent to the EBA by clicking on the "send your comments" button on the consultation page.

All contributions will be published after the consultation closes, unless confidentiality is requested. The deadline for the submission of comments is 3 March 2026.

A public hearing on this consultation will take place on 12 January 2026 from 14:00 to 15:00 CET. Deadline for registration is 9 January 2026 at 16:00 CET.

Legal basis and background

The EBA has developed these draft RTS under Article 59(5) of CSDR, which mandates the Authority to further specify details of the frameworks and tools for the monitoring, measuring, management, reporting and public disclosure of the credit and liquidity risks, including those which occur intra-day.

CSDs need to be authorised to provide banking-type ancillary services, which include activities such as offering cash accounts to, and accepting deposits from, participants in a securities settlement system, and providing payment services involving cash and foreign exchange transactions.