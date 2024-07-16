The EBA Banking Stakeholder Group Held Its First Meeting In Its New Composition

The Banking Stakeholder Group (BSG) of the European Banking Authority (EBA) today held its first meeting in its new composition. The renewed BSG is the sixth one since the establishment of the EBA in 2011, and was agreed by the EBA Board of Supervisors at its meeting on 25 June 2024. The 30 selected members started their four-year mandate on 1 July 2024. Their role is to facilitate consultation and dialogue with stakeholders in all the areas relevant to the tasks of the EBA.

Welcoming the new BSG members, the EBA Chairperson Jose Manuel Campa said, "With the diverse perspectives and expertise within this balanced group, I am confident that the BSG will provide valuable contributions to the EBA work. I look forward to a fruitful collaboration between the members for the benefit of the EBA and its stakeholders."

Legal basis and background

The BSG is set up according to Article 37 of the EBA Founding Regulation, to help facilitate dialogue and consultation with stakeholders on the work of the EBA.

The BSG is composed of 30 members who serve for a period of four years with the possibility to be renewed for an additional term.