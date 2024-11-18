The EBA Appoints New Director To Lead Its Economic & Risk Analysis Department

The European Banking Authority (EBA) has appointed Kamil Liberadzki as new Director of its Economic & Risk Analysis Department. Kamil Liberadzki, who will be responsible for assessing and monitoring financial stability and the risks and vulnerabilities in the EU banking and financial sector, takes up his new role on 18 November 2024.

Prior to his new role, Kamil Liberadzki was the Director of the Regulatory Development Department at the Polish Financial Services Authority (FSA), which he also represented at the EBA Board of Supervisors and Management Board. At the Polish FSA he held other posts, including that of Deputy Director of the Commercial Banking Department responsible for off-site supervision. Kamil also represented the Polish FSA at the Basel Consultative Group and was coordinator of the ESG Group within the Polish Authority.

Kamil Liberadzki is also a Professor of Economic Sciences and faculty member at the Warsaw School of Economics (SGH), where he teaches courses for master’s and postgraduate programmes. He is also visiting professor at the University of Navarra.