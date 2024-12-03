The EBA Amends The Supervisory Reporting Framework For Investment Firms

The reporting framework for investment firms is amended to comply with the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR3) and to align with the changes included in the Implementing Technical Standards (ITS) on supervisory reporting for credit institutions.

The amendments cover supervisory reporting requirements on counterparty credit risk, market risk (K-NPR) and credit valuation adjustment (CVA) risk.

The European Banking Authority (EBA) published today amendments to its final draft ITS on the supervisory reporting and disclosures of investment firms.

The ITS on investment firms reporting and disclosures foresee that investment firms could opt to report the same information – as set out in the COREP templates – as credit institutions. Formally, the alignment with the reporting by credit institutions was achieved by adding cross-references to the applicable ITS on Supervisory reporting by credit institutions. Following the amendments introduced in the CRR3, it was necessary to update the references included in the ITS for reporting of investment firms.

Next steps

In December 2024, the EBA will publish a technical package, which includes the data point modelling (DPM), validation rules and taxonomy, that shall be used by investment firms to submit this supervisory reporting information to supervisors.

Legal basis and background

The EBA has developed these draft ITS according to Article 54(3) and Article 49(2) of the IFR - (EU) 2019/2033 - which mandate the EBA to develop a reporting framework and a disclosure requirements for investment firms.

The Investment Firms Prudential Package consists of the Directive (EU) 2019/2034 and the Regulation (EU) 2019/2033, which were published in the Official Journal on 5 December 2019 and establish a new prudential framework for investment firms authorised under MIFID.