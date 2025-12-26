The Dialogue Between The Japan Financial Services Agency (FSA) And The Center For Financial Industry Information Systems (FISC)

On December ２, 2025, the Financial Services Agency (FSA) held a meeting with the Center for Financial Industry Information Systems (FISC). The meeting was joined by senior officials and other members from both organizations including the Vice Commissioner, Systemic Stability and risk of the FSA and the President of the FISC.

The FSA periodically holds this meeting with the FISC to exchange views on issues and challenges related to cybersecurity and IT in the financial sector. This time, the meeting marked the twenty-second.

The topics covered in the meeting include the following: the forthcoming revision of the FISC Security Guidelines on Computer Systems for Financial Institutions*, etc. trends regarding generative AI, IT resilience of financial institutions, and cybersecurity.

* FISC Security Guidelines on Computer Systems for Financial Institutions provide security standards on developments, installation and maintenance of ICT systems in financial institutions. It also provides case studies to elaborate standards.

The FSA will continue to work together with the FISC to further strengthen cybersecurity and improve IT governance in the financial sector.