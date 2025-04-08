The Derivatives Service Bureau Calls For Global Participation In The Product Committee

The Derivatives Service Bureau (DSB), the global golden source of reference data for Over the Counter (OTC) derivatives, is inviting industry experts to join the DSB Product Committee (PC) responsible for overseeing the definitions and data requirements for allocation of OTC derivative identifiers. Member applications close on 13 May 2025.

The DSB’s Product Committee advises the DSB on how to define, maintain, enhance and govern OTC derivative products. With the significant growth of the DSB’s user base, due to the launch of the UPI Service, it has become increasingly important to have broad and varied representation to ensure the DSB supports the breadth of products reported across jurisdictions.

Given the jurisdictions who have implemented the UPI in 2024, and the upcoming mandates in 2025, onboarding organisations are encouraged to consider applying to join the PC, with a specific focus on increasing representation in the APAC and Middle East regions. The PC will also benefit from the inclusion of a broader range of industry experts from different organisation types and sizes.

In addition to addressing general product evolution and best practice guidance, current topics addressed by the PC and its Sub-Committees include representation of digital assets, improving coverage for underlying indices, and providing guidance on the usage of Non-Standard product templates.

Emma Kalliomaki, Managing Director of ANNA and the DSB, said, “Our Product Committee members provide huge benefit to the DSB and our stakeholders through their active engagement and expertise. As OTC derivative markets evolve, and international standards are embedded across new jurisdictions, the PC is integral to ensuring alignment with market practices and developing best practice guidance. We welcome applications from implementing jurisdictions to reflect the growth of the DSB user community.”

To view the current DSB Product Committee Charter and download the application form visit the DSB website.

Interested applicants have until 13 May 2025 to submit their applications along with a recent copy of their resume to DSB.Product.Committee@ANNA-DSB.com for consideration. PC membership will be announced in late May 2025.