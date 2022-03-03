The Derivatives Service Bureau Announces Timeline For 2022 OTC ISIN Consultation - DSB Aims To Ensure Industry Readiness In Light Of Market And Regulatory Developments

The Derivatives Service Bureau (DSB), founded by the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) to facilitate the allocation and maintenance of International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs), Classification of Financial Instrument codes (CFIs) and Financial Instrument Short Names (FISNs) for OTC derivatives, has today announced the timeline for the 2022 industry consultation related to the 2023 OTC ISIN and CFI service provision.
The annual industry consultation is critical in shaping the DSB’s operating model. In providing advance notice of the consultation, the DSB is seeking to provide market participants with sufficient time to aid planning and resource alignment where necessary.
The DSB encourages all market participants that utilise or report OTC ISINs, CFI codes, and FISNs who will need to incorporate any service changes into their workflows, to review and respond to the consultation, so that a broad spectrum of views can be reflected in the service that is introduced in 2023.
The OTC ISIN consultation paper will be published on 29th April, and industry will be able to respond until 5pm UTC on 30th May. The final results of the consultation will be published on 30th June. The full timeline is available on the DSB’s website.
Emma Kalliomaki, Managing Director of ANNA and the DSB, said, “We are grateful to stakeholders for continued engagement and collaboration to shape the best OTC ISIN solution for the market. Given the varying demands on firms’ resources due to market and regulatory developments, it is essential to provide advance notice to enable firms to accommodate providing input.”
As with prior years, the purpose of the consultation is to ensure that the DSB focuses its attention on the areas users consider most helpful. The consultation approach, together with the DSB’s industry outreach and market education efforts, are aimed at ensuring the DSB can continue to best serve its users in a rapidly evolving landscape. The DSB also continues to work to find further efficiencies and alignment of market practices, through the work in the Product Committee and Technology Advisory Committee.
For more information about how to get involved with the consultation process, please contact us via industry consultation@anna-dsb.com.
All other questions can be directed to otc.data@anna-dsb.com.