The Company Resulting From The Integration Of IFFE Futura And NATAC Starts Trading Today On BME Growth

The group, which is the ninth company to join this BME market this year, has a market value of 343.5 million euros

The shares of the group resulting from the integration of IFFE FUTURA and NATAC are admitted to trading today on BME Growth. The Market has approved the incorporation of the group, once all the documentation presented by the company has been analyzed and studied and the favorable evaluation report of the Market Coordination and Incorporations Committee has been issued.

The company starts this new venture with a price of 0.82 euros per share, which implies a market capitalization of 343.5 million euros. The group resulting from the integration is the ninth company to join BME Growth this year.

IFFE FUTURA has carried out three capital increases to carry out this operation. Through the first of these, of a non-cash nature, it has integrated with the company NATAC, while it has also closed two cash capital increases with a combined amount of 52 million euros, the largest in BME Growth in seven years and the second largest in the history of this market.

The company's trading code is "NAT". The company's Registered Advisor is Norgestión and its liquidity provider is Inversis.

IFFE FUTURA and NATAC focus their activity on the development of a broad portfolio of products in the food supplements and healthy ingredients sector.

The IFFE FUTURA’s Information Document is available on the BME Growth website (https://www.bmegrowth.es/ing/Home.aspx), where you can find all the information about the company and its business.