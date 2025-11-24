The Community Chest HKEX Gong Run Raises HK$9.7 Million For Charity

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), in collaboration with The Community Chest Hong Kong (The Chest), today hosted The Community Chest HKEX Gong Run, bringing together the financial community and other leading industries for the first-ever short-distance relay race held in Central, Hong Kong.

As the grand finale of its 25th anniversary celebrations, HKEX welcomed over 400 officials, business leaders and market participants from across the financial sector and beyond to take part in relay races for charity. The event raised HK$9.7 million — with no deductions for administrative costs — in support of The Community Chest of Hong Kong, underscoring HKEX’s commitment to driving positive change and progressing our community for the prosperity of all.

HKEX Chairman, Carlson Tong, said: “This year, Hong Kong’s capital markets have demonstrated exceptional resilience and strength. While we celebrate these achievements, we remain steadfast in our commitment to giving back to the community. The Community Chest HKEX Gong Run embodies this spirit of collaboration and shared purpose. Traditionally, striking the gong marks our milestones; today, passing the iconic gong mallet represents the unity that drives us to serve. This event reinforces HKEX’s role as a super-connector — bringing together market participants and stakeholders to foster growth and progress for the benefit of society.”

As a purpose-driven organisation, HKEX is committed to advancing both its markets and the communities it serves. In 2020, HKEX established the HKEX Foundation (the Foundation) to address current and emerging societal challenges through community initiatives and strategic partnerships. By 2025, the Foundation had contributed over HK$615 million, supporting more than 150 projects across Hong Kong. This year, the Foundation has announced the launch of a new flagship programme dedicated to supporting caregivers, addressing a critical need within our community.

HKEX Group Chief Sustainability Officer, Paul Chow, said: “As a leading global exchange operator, we at HKEX are committed to working with our market participants to lead on sustainability practices and strengthen public engagement for the greater good. We sincerely thank The Community Chest for their dedication in organising this meaningful and enjoyable event to raise funds for those in need. Our heartfelt thanks also go to our partners, stakeholders, and all participants for their generous support. Together, we are laying the groundwork for a brighter future for Hong Kong.”

All donations raised through The Community Chest HKEX Gong Run will be allocated in full to more than 160 social welfare member agencies of the Chest. These funds will support services across six critical areas: children & youth; elderly; family & child welfare; medical & health; rehabilitation & aftercare; and community development, benefiting over 3.5 million people annually.

As part of HKEX’s commitment to sustainability, the event’s greenhouse gas emissions —including those arising from electricity consumption and promotional materials — will be offset through carbon credits purchased on HKEX’s international carbon marketplace Core Climate.

Hong Kong Deputy Financial Secretary Michael Wong (centre) joins hands with HKEX Chairman Carlson Tong (third from left), HKEX Chief Executive Officer Bonnie Y Chan (second from left), HKEX Group Chief Sustainability Officer Paul Chow (first from left); The Chest Executive Committee Chairman Simon Kwok (third from right), The Chest Executive Committee Deputy Chairman T C Chan (second from right), and The Chest Executive Committee Deputy Chairman Billy Kong (first from right) to officiate The Community Chest HKEX Gong Run’s kick-off ceremony.

More than 40 leaders from government, regulators, industry associations, and leading corporations joined the All-Stars Challenge, demonstrating their shared commitment to this meaningful charitable cause.

Runners brought energy, speed and teamwork to The Community Chest HKEX Gong Run.