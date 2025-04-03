The Canton Network And Flowdesk Partner To Advance On-Chain Margining For Crypto Derivatives

The Canton Network today announced that Flowdesk is joining as a key participant in the development of an on-chain collateral and margin management solution for bilateral derivatives. Flowdesk joins Digital Asset, QCP, and a growing group of counterparties in building a next-generation infrastructure that leverages the Canton Network’s unique privacy-preserving capabilities.

The initiative aims to address long-standing inefficiencies in the crypto derivatives market, including the challenges of capital-intensive collateralization and the costs associated with traditional tri-party collateral management models. By integrating into the Canton Network, Flowdesk will contribute to the design and implementation of an automated, cost-effective, and regulatory-aligned solution for on-chain margining.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Flowdesk to the Canton Network as we expand the scope and impact of our on-chain margining initiative,” said Georg Schneider, Head of Financial Products at Digital Asset. “Flowdesk brings deep expertise in digital asset market making and infrastructure, and their participation underscores the growing demand for more efficient, secure, and private financial workflows.”

“As part of our ongoing commitment to empower evolution, Flowdesk is excited to be part of shaping the future of collateral management through the Canton Network,” said Simon Nursey, Head of Derivatives at Flowdesk. “Canton Network's offering provides the ability to manage collateral and margin on-chain, aligning with Flowdesk's mission to create scalable and robust infrastructure for the digital asset economy.”

The solution will enable key features such as smart contract-based collateral agreements that comply with ISDA CSA Initial and Variation Margin frameworks, real-time access to a single source of truth via the Canton Network’s shared ledger, and automation of workflows including margin calls, collateral pledging, and dispute resolution—all while maintaining confidentiality between counterparties.

With Flowdesk joining the initiative, the Canton Network further accelerates its vision of enabling 24/7 margining, reduced margin cycles, and integration of stablecoins and real-world assets (RWAs) across decentralized financial infrastructure.

This collaboration marks another step toward building a privacy-enabled global collateral network that connects trading venues, brokers, institutional investors, and FMIs—delivering the operational efficiency and trust demanded by today’s digital markets.