The BRVM Appoints SCL Advisory Limited To Support The Regional Exchange With Its Data Initiatives

The BRVM has appointed SCL Advisory Limited (SCL Advisory) to assist with the development of its data, information products and services as well as support the Exchanges’ international clients reach. SCL Advisory will support the Exchange’s efforts to provide regional and international financial institutions, information and technology providers and other key players with relevant content, products and services that will support greater transparency and investment into the WAEMU regional capital market.
The BRVM Chief Executive Officer Dr. Edoh Kossi Emenounve said “ For several years now, the BRVM has placed the dissemination of stock market information at the heart of its strategy of attracting investors at the regional and international level in order to make it accessible to as many people as possible and we believe that SCL Advisory through its network and expertise can help us achieving that.” Dr. Amenounve is also the president of ASEA (the African Securities Exchange Association).
Ms. Selloua Chakri, Founder and Managing Director of SCL Advisory said “We are really thrilled to be supporting the BRVM in the development of their data, information products and services” and she added “that the BRVM initiative will provide market players with valuable insight into the WAEMU and ultimately help increase investments in the sub-region”.