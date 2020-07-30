The Board Of Directors Of BME Appoints Jos Dijsselhof As New Chairman

- David Jiménez-Blanco, former Lead Independent director of the company, is appointed new non-executive Deputy Chairman of BME and incoming non-executive Chairman of the Madrid Stock Exchange
- All agenda items were approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting of BME, held today in Madrid
- The number of directors is reduced to 6
- Eduardo Ansaldo to be appointed Chairman of the Barcelona Stock Exchange and Jorge Yzaguirre Chairman of Sociedad de Bolsas
BME today held its Extraordinary General Meeting in Madrid, during which all agenda items were approved. The Meeting was held remotely.
In addition, the Board of Directors of BME appointed Jos Dijsselhof, CEO of SIX Group, as non-executive Chairman of the company, and David Jiménez-Blanco, former Lead Independent Director, as non-executive Deputy Chairman.
The Board of Directors made these appointments after the Extraordinary General Meeting ratified its new composition, comprising the following members: Jos Dijsselhof, CEO SIX; Daniel Schmucki, CFO SIX and Marion Leslie, Head of the Financial Information business unit of SIX Group, respectively; Javier Hernani, CEO of BME; David Jiménez-Blanco, non-executive Deputy Chairman and Independent Director, and Belén Romana, as Independent Director.
The outgoing directors are Antonio Zoido, María Helena dos Santos, Ana Isabel Fernández, Joan Hortalá, Isabel Martín and Juan Carlos Ureta. Following these changes, the Board is made up of 6 directors, of which more than a third is female.
The new Board also adopted the initial agreements necessary for the appointment of David Jiménez-Blanco as non-executive Chairman of the Madrid Stock Exchange, Eduardo Ansaldo, currently Director-General Manager of the Barcelona Stock Exchange, as executive Chairman of the Barcelona Stock Exchange, and Jorge Yzaguirre, Director of BME Markets and Market Data, as Chairman of Sociedad de Bolsas. Manuel Ardanza and Vicente Olmos will continue in their positions as Chairmen of the Bilbao and Valencia Stock Exchanges, respectively.
Ana Isabel Fernández, former BME Director, Marta Bartolomé, Chief Financial Officer, BME and Beatriz Alonso-Majagranzas, Director of Equities, BME, join the Madrid Stock Exchange as directors.
The appointments to Governing companies integrated into BME will need the required authorisations from the Spanish stock market supervisor, CNMV.
