The BME Pre Market Environment Welcomes Alfred Smart And Mectech Catalonia SL

BME's acceleration program has added 14 new companies so far this year with these two new additions.

Of the 53 companies that have gone through the EpM, nine have reached the capital markets.

The Pre-Market Environment (EpM), BME's acceleration program designed to support companies in their process of joining the financial markets, welcomes two new companies: Alfred Smart and Mectech Catalonia SL. With these additions, the number of new companies that have joined EpM so far this year rises to 14, while the total number of companies active in this initiative reaches 34. Since its creation, the program has had the participation of 53 companies, nine of which have already made the leap to the BME Growth and BME Scaleup growth markets.

Alfred Smart, a company belonging to the Amper Group since 2021, joins EpM with its sights set on the stock markets. Specializing in the digitization of buildings, the company is driving its transition towards more sustainable, connected, and efficient models using advanced technology and artificial intelligence. Its comprehensive platform allows all building systems—from access control to energy management—to be connected, automated, and optimized with the aim of improving ESG ratings and obtaining international sustainability certifications.

For its part, Mectech Catalonia SL. is joining the EpM with the aim of boosting its growth and financing various projects through the stock markets, with a view to global commercialization. The company has begun this process with Clyype, an innovative respiratory protection device that filters both incoming and outgoing air, notable for its sustainable approach. This product, patented and certified by the Spanish Medicines Agency, is already in the manufacturing and marketing phase. Clyype is a modular device that, through minor adaptations to its hospital version, has successfully adapted to sectors such as pharmaceutical-technology, industrial, veterinary, and dental. The company is currently working on expanding its application to new areas such as chemical, emergency, and defense.

"We are very excited about the addition of these two new companies. The EpM is going through a significant period of growth: since last March, with these additions, there are now fourteen new companies and three new partners. The fact that companies are showing interest in training to gain access to the markets is always great news, and it clearly reflects the confidence that the markets inspire and the interest that companies have in them," said Jesús González Nieto, managing director of BME Growth and BME Scaleup.

The Pre-Market Environment continues to consolidate its position as a key platform for preparing companies to access financial markets, offering training, visibility, and connections with investors and specialist advisors. The EpM is still accepting applications from new companies and investors on an ongoing basis.

