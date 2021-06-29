The Bermuda Stock Exchange To Join The Pyth Network - BSX To Provide Equity Market Data From The MIAX Pearl Equities Exchange

The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) today announced that it is joining the Pyth Network, a decentralized financial market data distribution platform. BSX has subscribed to and will receive real time market data from the MIAX Pearl Equities Exchange and plans to provide market data to the Pyth network in mid-July. The Pyth Network, announced by Jump Trading Group in April 2021, is an Oracle network designed to provide high fidelity financial market data to the blockchain industry using a blockchain protocol on the Solana network.
“The BSX is pleased to participate in the Pyth Network and we look forward to expanding the range of data we publish to the network,” said Greg Wojciechowski, President and Chief Executive Officer of BSX. “The BSX is positioned to play a unique role in the evolution of the DeFi ecosystem as we leverage our capabilities in the digital asset industry and expand the breadth of market data services offered to global capital markets.”
Mr. Wojciechowski added, “Bermuda’s government is committed to supporting a robust fintech industry with the implementation of legislation such as the Digital Asset Business Act 2018 (DABA), making Bermuda an ideal and secure jurisdiction to foster the growth of the digital asset sector.”
“We have been excited about the momentum the Pyth Network has established with trading participants thus far, but BSX’s entry into the network establishes an entirely new dimension of data that will be available on-chain”, said Kanav Kariya, Director of Strategic Initiatives at Jump Trading Group. “The inclusion of MIAX Pearl Equities market data will give users access to real-time, top-of-book data from their order book. This level of access to data from a U.S. equities exchange is unprecedented in DeFi.”