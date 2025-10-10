The Bermuda Stock Exchange And Butterfield Ring The Bell For Financial Literacy

The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX), a wholly owned subsidiary of Miami International Holdings, Inc. today hosted its annual “Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy 2025” underscoring its ongoing commitment to investor education and financial empowerment.

The event is part of the global World Investor Week 2025 campaign an initiative of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) and the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), taking place from October 6 – 10, 2025. This international effort unites more than 50 exchanges worldwide to spotlight the importance of investor protection and financial literacy.

This year, BSX partnered with Butterfield to highlight the bank’s recent financial education initiative. Earlier this year, Butterfield and nudge, a global leader in financial wellbeing, launched an online learning platform (https://nudge.butterfieldgroup.com) designed to help all individuals understand their finances, manage risk, and make informed financial decisions.

The platform delivers personalised, impartial financial education through four life stages, from Children, Young Adults, Middle Adults, and Seniors, ensuring an inclusive approach that meets diverse needs. Extending beyond the online platform, Butterfield continues to host in-person workshops to college and university students on budgeting, saving and responsible money management, and to seniors on fraud prevention.

“BSX is proud to once again participate in IOSCO’s World Investor Week and the WFE’s global Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy initiative,” said Greg Wojciechowski, President and CEO of BSX. “Financial literacy is about more than money – it’s about giving our community the tools to thrive and make educated investment decisions. We are pleased to partner with Butterfield to support education and awareness that strengthens confidence in financial markets locally and globally.”

Jody Feldman, Butterfield’s Managing Director in Bermuda, added “Butterfield is committed to supporting community financial health and improving financial literacy through meaningful learning opportunities. We were delighted to join BSX’s “Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy” event reflecting our shared commitment to equipping our community with the knowledge and tools needed to build financial confidence and make informed decisions about their money.”