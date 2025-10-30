Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
The Bermuda Stock Exchange Advises No Change To Trading And Settlement On Friday October 31, 2025

Date 30/10/2025

The Bermuda Stock Exchange (“BSX”) advises that there is no change anticipated to the Bermuda Stock Exchange’s (“BSX”) trading and settlement operations on Friday October 31, 2025.

The trading system (BEST) and Bermuda Securities Depository (BSD) will be accessible and operational as usual.

Trading members, BSD participants, users of the BEST and BSD systems and those applying for CUSIPs should continue to communicate with the BSX using bsxops@bsx.com

A further notice will be issued if necessary.

