The Bank Of England’s Risk Management Approach To Collateral Referencing USD Libor For Use In The Sterling Monetary Framework - Market Notice 19 May 2022

This Market Notice sets out the Bank's risk management approach to collateral referencing overnight, 1-month, 3-month, 6-month and 12-month USD LIBOR settings for use in the SMF. It forms part of the SMF Documentation for the Bank’s operations under the SMF and should be read in conjunction with the other SMF Documentation, each as supplemented and amended from time to time. This SMF Documentation is available on the Bank’s website. Any capitalised term used in this Market Notice, and not otherwise separately defined herein, shall bear the same meaning as set out in the glossary to the SMF Terms and Conditions. This Market Notice supersedes the relevant sections of the Market Notices published on 26 February 2020, 07 May 2020 and 24 March 2021 related to overnight, 1-month, 3-month, 6-month and 12-month USD LIBOR settings. This Market Notice may be supplemented and amended from time to time.

Scope and definitions Throughout this Market Notice, USD LIBOR refers to overnight, 1-month, 3-month, 6-month and 12-month USD LIBOR settings. Throughout this Market Notice, a USD LIBOR Linked Loan refers to a loan maturing after 30 June 2023, where the borrower is currently paying, will revert to paying, or may be required to pay, interest or any other amount calculated by reference to USD LIBOR. A USD LIBOR Linked Loan Portfolio refers to a loan portfolio where one or more loans in the portfolio is a USD LIBOR Linked Loan. Throughout this Market Notice, USD LIBOR Linked Collateral refers to: any USD LIBOR Linked Loan Portfolio;

any Collateral Security where the issuer is currently paying, will revert to paying, or may be required to pay, a coupon or any other amount calculated by reference to USD LIBOR;

any Collateral Security where embedded swap payments are calculated, will revert to being calculated, or may be required to be calculated, by reference to USD LIBOR; and

any Collateral Security backed by loans where one or more loans in the portfolio is a USD LIBOR Linked Loan, in each case, maturing after 30 June 2023. For Collateral Securities, the maturity date will be deemed to be the final scheduled maturity date specified in the relevant governing documents.