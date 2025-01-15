Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

The Bank Of England And The Commodity Futures Trading Commission Input Into Report On Initial Margin Transparency And Responsiveness In Centrally Cleared Markets

Date 15/01/2025

The Bank of England (the Bank) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the CFTC) have co-chaired international work on centrally cleared margin practices stemming from the March 2020 market turmoil, also known as the ‘dash for cash’. The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS), the Bank for International Settlements’ Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI) and the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) today published their final report: “Transparency and responsiveness of initial margin in centrally cleared markets – review and policy proposals” which sets out policy proposals designed to increase the resilience of centrally cleared markets.

The Bank and the CFTC support the report’s findings, including the policy proposals which aim to improve centrally cleared market participants’ understanding of potential future margin requirements and margin responsiveness through enhanced central counterparty (CCP) and clearing member transparency and governance practices. Some of the key conclusions include the need for greater transparency on initial margin models (including through appropriate disclosures and the provision of enhanced margin simulation tools) and appropriate governance arrangements on the setting of initial margin requirements.

This report builds on the BCBS-CPMI-IOSCO report Review of margining practices  published in September 2022 which identified six areas for further policy work in conjunction to the Financial Stability Board’s (the FSB) work programme on non-bank financial intermediation (NBFI). The Financial Policy Committee has supported work to reduce vulnerabilities through internationally coordinated reforms. This includes work on margining practices and leverage in NBFI which may contribute to sudden spikes in the demand for cash in stress, disrupting financial stability.

Highlighting the analytical efforts and industry consultations undertaken, the co-chairs Sasha Mills and Richard Haynes thanked the members of the ad hoc BCBS-CPMI-IOSCO margin group for their collaborative participation in finalising the policy proposals.

Sasha Mills, Executive Director, Financial Market Infrastructure, Bank of England, said:

"The international work on centrally cleared initial margin is a powerful example of addressing financial stability risks through international coordination across authorities and committees. The Bank will continue to support this work as standard-setting bodies consider how best to implement the proposals."

Richard Haynes, Deputy Director of Risk Surveillance, CFTC, said:

"The BCBS-CPMI-IOSCO margin group, by focusing on detailed data from a broad set of global regions, was able to sift between market rumours and reality, and achieve a balanced and pragmatic set of policy conclusions for implementation"

Bankground

  1. The Bank of England and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission co-chaired international work on increasing the transparency and evaluating the responsiveness of initial margin in centrally cleared markets which resulted in today’s publication of a final report by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS), the Bank for International Settlements’ Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI) and the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO): Transparency and responsiveness of initial margin in centrally cleared markets – review and policy proposals.
  2. The BCBS-CPMI-IOSCO final report was published alongside the CPMI and IOSCO report Streamlining variation margin in centrally cleared markets – examples of effective practices as well as the BCBS and IOSCO report, Streamlining variation margin processes and initial margin responsiveness of margin models in non-centrally cleared markets.
  3. Financial Stability Board’s Holistic Review of the March Market Turmoil.
  4. November 2024 Financial Stability Report (see Section 7.3: Improving the resilience of market-based finance).

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg