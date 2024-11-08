The Association Of National Numbering Agency (ANNA) Wins ‘Data Provider Of The Year’ At The Asset Servicing Times Industry Excellence Awards 2024

We are delighted to announce that the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) has won ‘Data Provider of the Year’ for the ANNA Service Bureau (ASB) at the Asset Servicing Times Industry Excellence Awards 2024.



These awards are dedicated to supporting and recognising talented and dedicated firms, individuals and departments across the financial services industry. They are indpendently adjudicated by The Securities Services Advisory Group (TSSAG), a forum for independent thought leadership and engagement across the securities services and post-trade industry.

ANNA is the central membership organisation for global national numbering agencies serving as the identification and registration authority for the International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) and Financial Instrument Short Name (FISN standards), under appointment by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). ANNA’s remit is to foster data standardisation within the financial industry by upholding ISO principles and promoting identifier codes for financial instruments.



The ASB is the global central data hub that collects and enriches global securities identification data, making it available to financial institutions, regulators, investors and other National Numbering Agencies (NNAs). On a daily basis, the ASB receives and consolidates securities identifier data from over 120 individual member NNAs responsible for issuing the ISIN and other identifiers, for over 200 jurisdictions.



The ASB is the provider of the most complete and current collection of identifier data available globally. ANNA and the ASB provides this data to NNAs and financial institutions worldwide to support market transparency and the detection of systemic risk.

Stephan Dreyer, Managing Director for ANNA, said: “The ASB provides single-point access to consolidated financial instrument identifier data that helps organisations to meet regulatory requirements and the authorities to monitor market risk, and we are delighted to be recognised for this. This year the number of our contributing jurisdictions has continued to broaden, along with the expanding issuance of standards for evolving digital asset markets. It’s therefore a great honour to be recognised for ANNAs ongoing commitment to the development of identifier standards that promote transparency and efficiency in markets globally”.



For information about ANNA, its members and activities, please visit anna-web.org.