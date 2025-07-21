The Association Of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) Wins ‘Best Reference Data Provider’ At The WatersTechnology Rankings Awards 2025

We are delighted to announce that the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) has been voted ‘Best Reference Data Provider’ for the ANNA Service Bureau (ASB) in the WatersTechnology Rankings 2025.

Voted for by peers, end users and industry professionals, ANNA took the top spot as ‘Best Reference Data Provider’ in the award subsection of ‘Data and Data Management’.



ANNA is the central membership organisation for global National Numbering Agencies serving as the identification and registration authority for the International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) and Financial Instrument Short Name (FISN) standards, under appointment by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).



The ASB serves as the definitive global source for financial and referential instrument identification data, providing the world’s only directly sourced collection of ISIN codes and related reference information. The ASB offers a centralised platform for standardized identifier data, enabling organizations to fulfil regulatory obligations and supporting authorities in their oversight responsibilities.

The WatersTechnology Rankings are open to any vendor, consultancy or service provider and reflect how financial technology professionals view providers and peers in terms of overall quality of service. With a particularly strong number of entries in 2025, these awards are highly revered.

Stephan Dreyer, Managing Director of ANNA, said:

“The ASB supports ISO identifier standards worldwide, offering access to over 125 million ISIN records across 200 jurisdictions, and hence we are absolutely thrilled to receive this award for its services. Evolving identifier standards are vital for global market transparency and efficiency, and the ASB remains steadfast in providing trusted financial instrument data to support the industry ecosystem.”



For information about ANNA, its members and activities, please visit anna-web.org.