The Amman Stock Exchange Indices Quarterly Review

The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) has conducted the periodic quarterly review of the ASE indices constituents in purpose of ensuring that these indices reflect the market performance and the trading activity of the listed companies. By this rebalancing, the activity of listed companies in regard to trading during the last quarter has been reviewed. After that, the ASE has conducted its screening process for all listed companies based on the criteria used by the ASE represented by full market capitalization of the companies and the number of trading days during the last quarter.

As a result of this review, 10 companies have been excluded from the general index sample ASEGI, and another 7 companies have been added. The companies that have been excluded from the index sample were: Al-Nisr Al-Arabi Insurance, Jerusalem Insurance, Jordanian Expatriates Investment Holding, Salam Internationl Transport & Trading, Al Sanabel International for Islamic Investments (Holding), Arab Aluminium Industry /Aral, Injaz for Development & Projects, Nutri Dar, Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries, and Philadelphia Pharmaceuticals.

The companies that have been added to the index sample were: Petra Education Company, Middle East Holding, Arabia Insurance Company - Jordan, Jordan Insurance, Mediterranean Tourism Investment, Zara Investement Holding, and Jordan Dairy.

As part of the process, the ASE calculated the free float for all listed companies on the ASE based on the data received from the Securities Depository Center. Note that the ASE is setting a 10% cap for the company's weight in the index to prevent the index from being dominated by individual companies.

Regarding the general index ASEGI, the full market capitalization of the index constituents represents 95.1% of the total market capitalization of the companies listed on the ASE. The free float market capitalization of the index constitutes represents 97.0% of the total free float market capitalization of the listed companies on the ASE.

As for the ASE20 index and ASETR index sample the full market capitalization of the index constituents represents 88.3% of the total market capitalization of the companies listed on the ASE, while the free float market capitalization of these companies represents 90.5% of the total free float market capitalization of the ASE listed companies.

In light of the above, the index constituents will be modified on the 4th of January 2026. Interested parties can access the constituents of the index with the new weights through the following link:

https://www.exchange.jo/en/constituents