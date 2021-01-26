- The 2nd Japan-China Capital Markets Forum was held online on Monday, January 25, 2021 by the securities regulators and related industry organizations of both countries, based on the agreement reached at the Japan-China Summit Meeting in October 2018.
- The Japan-China Capital Markets Forum is an initiative to strengthen the multi-layered cooperation through coordination between the securities regulators and among related industry organizations and serves as a platform for promoting concrete cooperation between the securities markets of both countries. The forum's second edition gathered key stakeholders of the Japanese and Chinese securities industries including, from Japan, Commissioner HIMINO Ryozo of the Financial Services Agency (FSA), Group CEO KIYOTA Akira of Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (JPX), Chairman MATSUTANI Hiroshi of the Investment Trusts Association, Japan (JITA), and Chairman SUZUKI Shigeharu of the Japan Securities Dealers Association (JSDA); as well as from China, Vice Chairman Fang Xinghai of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and Executive Vice President An Qingsong of the Securities Association of China (SAC).
- The forum saw about 400 online participants, who heard reports of recent achievements of collaboration between the two countries’ capital markets, as well as discussions on capital market restructuring, the future of Japan-China collaboration in the capital markets, derivatives market development, and the role of capital markets in an aging society.
- FSA, JPX, JITA, and JSDA will continue to work to further strengthen financial cooperation between Japan and China through initiatives including this Japan-China Capital Markets Forum, and contribute to the continued development of the capital markets of both countries.
