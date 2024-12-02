The 27th Annual African Securities Exchanges Association Confernece Concludes: A Milestone In Strengthening Africa’s Capital Markets

The 27th Annual African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA or the Association) Conference was hosted by Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) from November 27th -29th, 2024 at the Royal Area Conference

Center in Gaborone Botswana. The theme of this year’s Conference was Fostering Transformation in Capital Markets Through Innovation; a timely topic that sought to reemphasis the importance innovation in deepening and reshaping the capital market landscape on the continent.

The 27th edition of the ASEA Conference attracted more than 250 delegates from Africa, Middle East, the United States of America and Europe.

While making his opening remarks, the President of the Association, Mr. Pierre Celestin Rwabukumba urged the players in the African financial markets to make a deliberate effort to highlight tremendous potential there is in harnessing new ideas, digital technologies, and creative solutions to elevate African exchanges. “Over the next few days, we will address key areas for growth—from enhancing regulatory environments to advancing sustainable finance and integrating new technologies—to drive the transformative change that Africa’s markets require”; he noted.

The opening ceremony of the Conference was officiated by the Vice President of the Republic of Botswana & Minister of Finance, Hon. Ndaba Gaolatlhe, who commended the efforts of ASEA in in forging with its democratization agenda with more inclusiveness and reemphasized on the importance of leadership in shaping a prosperous future for Africa.

Also in attendance was Mrs. Emily Mburu-Ndoria, whose keynote address on trade and digitalization aligned seamlessly with our strategic objectives. She also insisted on the private sector being a major component for economic development of the continent under Agenda 2063 and more so the capital markets. Therefore, the private sector was called upon to assume its role as engine of growth and development in the fight against poverty; she noted.

Ms. Neo Mooki, the Chairperson of the BSE pointed out that some key determinants in strengthening the African financial markets would include promotion of financial literacy and entrenching the belief that the success of the continent is indeed achievable and feasible. “Let us focus on critical issues such as transparency, efficiency and attracting investments to Africa, breaking technologies shaping our future beyond conference halls”.

The Conference was preceded by a two-day Capacity building Seminar on the African Exchanges Linkage Project, the “AELP”, a landmark initiative designed to promote cross-border trading of securities across Africa. The AELP represents an ambitious step forward in linking African capital markets, enhancing liquidity, and enabling investors to access opportunities across borders with greater ease.