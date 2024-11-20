The 26th Latibex Forum Ends After 250 Meetings Between 40 Companies And 60 Investors

Experts highlight that a listing on BME Growth is an ideal option for financing small and medium-sized Latin American companies looking to grow in Europe

The benchmark event for investment between Europe and Latin America highlights the fact that the region has become the fourth largest direct investor in Spain

The second day of the Forum, which brought together more than 400 attendees, also focused on renewable energy and the role of technology in driving the region forward

The 26th edition of the Latibex Forum ended today at the Palacio de la Bolsa de Madrid. During the two-day event, 250 meetings were held between more than 40 companies from Latin America and Spain and 60 investors, 33% of which were international (most of them from Great Britain, France and Switzerland). In total, the event was attended by more than 400 people.

One of the main themes of this year's edition of the benchmark event for investment between Europe and Latin America is the growth of Ibero-American investment in Spain. In fact, today's event highlighted the fact that in 2023 the region became the fourth largest direct investor in Spain, behind only the United States, the United Kingdom and France, and ahead of European countries such as Germany and Italy, according to a recent ICEX report.

‘We are very satisfied with the outcome of this 26th edition of the Latibex Forum. The event has once again provided highly valued meetings for both companies and investors, at a particularly crucial time for the region. This year has highlighted the important link between both sides of the Atlantic and the decisive role that stock markets can play in channelling Latin American investors into Europe, with Spain as a natural entry point’, explained Jesús González, Managing Director of Latibex, BME Growth and BME Scaleup.

The second session of the Forum featured three panels. The panel on the role of Ibero-American companies in investment in Spain was divided into two parts. Firstly, the debate on direct investment was moderated by Adrián Blanco (ICEX) and included interventions by José María Jiménez (Clarel, recently acquired by the Colombian Trinity Group) and Manuel Balmaseda (Cunef). All three spoke about how the cultural links between Spain and Latin America make Spain the natural entry point for companies from that region into Europe. O Among the data they shared, it is worth highlighting that one out of every ten euros invested in Spain from abroad comes from the region, there are 20 Latin American countries investing in Spain and their main sectors are digitalisation, financial services and food.

The section on sources of financing, moderated by Juan Aguayo (Cuatrecasas), included presentations by Jesús González, Managing Director of BME Growth, Christian Struve (Fracttal), and Mirari Barrena (Armanext). The experts stressed that financial markets are a source of financing compatible with other sources, as demonstrated by the more than 7,000 million euros in more than 500 capital increases carried out by BME Growth companies since the birth of this market.

The panellists agreed that more and more small and medium-sized Latin American companies planning to expand their business in Europe want to access the financial markets on this side of the Atlantic. They also highlighted that growth markets such as BME Growth or BME Scaleup are ideal options for them because of their requirements tailored to the needs of small and medium-sized companies, the infrastructure offered by BME, its more than two decades of relationship with the Latin American markets, its competitive costs, the reputation of being a listed company and legal certainty.

A panel on renewable energies was also held to analyse the challenges and prospects of the sector in the region. Renato Rocha (Neonergia), José Olivé (Cox) and Álvaro Vilasante (Grupo Energía Bogotá) spoke, moderated by Víctor Peiró (GVC Gaesco). The panel discussed, among other issues, the development of the green transition in the region, the importance of water management, the growing liberalisation of the energy sector in Brazil and the growth opportunities for companies in the sector in other countries such as Colombia, Chile and Peru.

Finally, to conclude the second day and close the Latibex Forum, Justo Hidalgo (Adigital) moderated the panel ‘Strategic Technologies (AI, cloud, cybersecurity) for the development of the region’ with the participation of Antonio Arancibia (Movizzon) and Alfredo Cebrián (Cuatroochenta). Among other issues, the three discussed the need for a developed strategic technology sector to foster economic growth in the region, with a special focus on cybersecurity.

Santander and Cuatrecasas are the main sponsors of the Forum and Morningstar, CFA Society Spain, ICEX and WTV. will be sponsors. Instituto BME, Atribus and the Spanish Institute of Analysts will be collaborators.