The 2021 Work Programme Of The EU Agency For The Cooperation Of Energy Regulators (ACER) Is Published

The Agency’s Programming Document 2021 - 2023, which includes the 2021 Work Programme, was published today following its adoption on 21 December by ACER’s Administrative Board. The document, which also received the favourable opinion of the Agency’s Board of Regulators, is now available online here.
ACER’s priorities for 2021 will continue to be:
- The completion of the Internal Energy Market.
- The infrastructure challenge.
- Monitoring of wholesale energy markets.
- Longer-term regulatory challenges.
- Implementation of the Clean Energy Package.
In 2021 the Agency will no longer be financed solely from the EU budget but also from fees, in line with European Commission Decision of 17 December 2020 on fees due to ACER for collecting, handling, processing and analysing of information reported under the regulation on wholesale market integrity and transparency (REMIT).